DHAKA Jan 5 Bangladesh was on edge on Monday
after two protesters were shot dead and scores injured in
clashes between the ruling party and opposition activists, a
grim marking of the first anniversary of last year's
controversial and violent national polls.
The normally clogged streets of Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital,
were nearly empty on Monday afternoon, as authorities cut off
bus, rail and ferry services in to the city and thousands of
riot police were deployed in anticipation of more unrest.
"Security has been ramped up across the country, including
Dhaka, to thwart any untoward incidents," Dhaka district police
chief Habibur Rahman told Reuters.
Bangladesh has been a state of political uncertainty since
last January, when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League
came to power for a second consecutive term after a bloody
parliamentary election that was boycotted by the main opposition
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and deemed as flawed by
international observers.
On Monday, despite police warnings, opposition leader Begum
Khaleda Zia refused to call off rallies planned in Dhaka to mark
what the BNP has dubbed "democracy killing day."
Khaleda, a former prime minister herself, has demanded fresh
polls under a neutral administration, calling Hasina's
government "undemocratic and illegal".
The opposition leader says she has been confined to her
office in Dhaka's diplomatic enclave since Saturday, according
to BNP's party officials, with armoured vehicles equipped with
water cannons parked outside.
Police had locked the main gate of Khaleda's office as she
prepared to leave the office, witnesses said.
The government denied Khaleda was being confined, saying it
had deployed extra security forces to ensure the former prime
minister's security.
"Khaleda Zia is not confined," Hasina reportedly said at a
meeting of her party's student wing on Sunday, according to
media.
"Who has confined her? She can go to her residence any
time."
Police said at least two people were killed on Monday, shot
dead during clashes between ruling and opposition party
activists in the northwestern district of Natore.
The opposition said the victims were BNP activists, though
police have not confirmed their identity.
BNP officials said hundreds of their supporters have been
detained across the country since Saturday as protests have been
reported in several other towns. Some crude bombs have exploded
in Dhaka and other parts of the country, according to reports.
Hasina and Zia, both related to former national leaders,
have nursed a long and bitter rivalry, and have dominated
politics in Bangladesh for more than two decades.
