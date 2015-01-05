(Adds comment, violence)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA Jan 5 Bangladesh was on edge on Monday
after two protesters were shot dead and scores injured in
clashes between the ruling party and opposition activists, a
grim marking of the first anniversary of last year's
controversial and violent national polls.
The normally clogged streets of Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital,
were nearly empty on Monday afternoon, as authorities cut off
bus, rail and ferry services in to the city and thousands of
riot police were deployed in anticipation of more unrest.
"Security has been ramped up across the country, including
Dhaka, to thwart any untoward incidents," Dhaka district police
chief Habibur Rahman told Reuters.
Bangladesh has been a state of political uncertainty since
last January, when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League
came to power for a second consecutive term after a bloody
parliamentary election that was boycotted by the main opposition
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and deemed as flawed by
international observers.
On Monday, despite police warnings, opposition leader Begum
Khaleda Zia refused to call off rallies planned in Dhaka to mark
what the BNP has dubbed "democracy killing day."
Khaleda, a former prime minister herself, has demanded fresh
polls under a neutral administration, calling Hasina's
government "undemocratic and illegal".
The opposition leader says she has been confined to her
office in Dhaka's diplomatic enclave since Saturday, according
to BNP's party officials, with armoured vehicles equipped with
water cannons outside.
In protest, Khaleda called for an indefinite nationwide
blockade of roads, railways and waterways.
"The government has turned the whole country into a prison,"
Khaleda told reporters.
The government denied Khaleda was being held against her
will, and says it has deployed extra security at the opposition
leader's office for her protection.
"Who has confined her?" media quoted Hasina as asking at a
party meeting on Sunday. "She can go to her residence any time."
Hasina and Khaleda, both related to former national
leaders, have nursed a long and bitter rivalry, and have
dominated politics in Bangladesh for more than two decades.
Police said two protesters in their 20s were killed in
Natore district during clashes between ruling and opposition
party activists. The opposition said the victims were BNP
activists, though police have not confirmed their identity.
BNP officials said hundreds of their supporters had been
detained since Saturday. Scores of protesters have been injured
in clashes in Dhaka, the port city of Chittagong and elsewhere.
(Editing by Krista Mahr and Robert Birsel)