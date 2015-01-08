DHAKA Jan 8 A political crisis in Bangladesh
deepened on Thursday, after two more people died in a crackdown
on anti-government protesters and the High Court issued a gag
order on media from covering statements made by the opposition
leader's son.
Police said they opened fire on armed protesters in the
southern district of Noakhali on Wednesday night. Two people
were shot and killed in the clash, according to a police
official, but he said they were not killed by police bullets,
despite media reports to the contrary.
"We had to open fire when the protesters started firing
after torching a number of vehicles and smashing some shops,"
police official Mohammad Ainul Haq told Reuters.
The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said
the victims were its supporters, but Haq said they were
bystanders.
Separately, police said an auto-rickshaw passenger was
attacked and killed by anti-government protesters in the central
district of Sirajganj, bringing the death toll to seven in
violence that began on Monday, the first anniversary of an
election rejected by the opposition.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and opposition leader Begum
Khaleda Zia have been locked in a stand-off all week, as
Khaleda, whose BNP boycotted last year's vote, has called for
fresh elections under a neutral administration and Hasina has
refused to step down.
On Wednesday, the High Court issued an order "to prohibit
all media to publish any statement" by Khaleda's son, Tareque
Rahman, her apparent political heir.
Early on Thursday, the village house of one of the two
judges who passed the order was set on fire, police said.
Meanwhile, in the northeast, BNP supporters derailed a
train, injuring 20, in response to Khaleda's call for a
nationwide blockade.
The prime minister denounced the BNP leadership's calls for
protest.
"It is not a mass movement," Hasina said at a seminar in
Dhaka. "It is terrorism. It is militancy."
Khaleda says she has been confined to her office in the
diplomatic enclave of the capital, Dhaka, since the weekend.
The government denied Khaleda was being held against her
will, and says it has deployed extra security for her
protection.
Police unlocked the main gate to the office on Thursday, but
security forces remained deployed outside and the opposition
leader had not left the premises.
