DHAKA Jan 15 Bangladesh's paramilitary troops
will shoot protesters who throw fire bombs, the chief of the
force said on Thursday, to rein in violence over last year's
disputed elections that has killed 24 people.
The move followed the seventh arson-related death in two
days in the latest standoff between political opponents Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina and opposition leader Begum Khaleda Zia.
"We will use firearms on petrol bomb carriers, if we see
they are throwing them, to prevent further casualties," Aziz
Ahmed, director general of Border Guard Bangladesh, told
reporters.
Opposition activists staged a day-long protest strike,
setting fire to vehicles and letting off crude bombs across
Bangladesh, police and witnesses said.
The protest was a response to an attack on Riaz Rahman, an
adviser to Khaleda and a former junior minister for foreign
affairs, who was shot and injured on Tuesday, sparking
international condemnation.
Khaleda, whose Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) boycotted
last year's vote, has demanded that Hasina and her government
step down for a new vote held under a neutral administration.
Hasina has refused, instead tightening her government's grip
by arresting key opposition leaders and clamping down on media
as anti-government protests have erupted.
Khaleda and Hasina have alternately been prime minister for
most of the last 23 years, a long and bitter rivalry marked by
periods of widespread political violence.
Thousands of paramilitary troops have fanned out across the
country.
Outside the capital, Dhaka, a private bus company employee
died early on Thursday after unidentified attackers set a bus on
fire, while hospital doctors said a car driver died following
injuries suffered in a petrol bomb attack last Friday.
Two crude bombs went off in the premises of the chief
metropolitan magistrate's court. They caused no injuries, but
spread panic in the area, witnesses said.
The United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union
have expressed concerned over the violence, and urged all
political parties to hold talks.
"Actions to restore peace and stability should not be at the
expense of freedoms of assembly, movement and speech," the Heads
of Mission of the European Union resident in Bangladesh said in
a statement late on Wednesday.
