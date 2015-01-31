(Adds power supply back, death toll, details)
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA Jan 31 Bangladeshi opposition activists
accused the government of cutting the power, Internet and cable
connections at their leader's office on Saturday to pressure her
into calling off a strike after days of violent anti-government
protests.
The disconnections were reported soon after the opposition
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Khaleda, called
another 72-hour strike from Sunday morning along with its
ongoing blockades of roads, railways and water routes.
Senior ruling party member Hassan Mahmood earlier on
Saturday warned that communications at Khaleda's office would be
cut if she did not call off protests before school exams on
Monday. The electricity supply has since been restored.
"We have been asked to fix the line and we have restored the
connection," an employee of the Dhaka Electric Supply Company
said.
At least two crude bombs exploded on Saturday evening near
Khaleda's office in Dhaka's diplomatic zone without causing any
injuries, police and witnesses said.
An autorickshaw passenger died in the northern district of
Sirajganj after opposition activists hurled fire bombs at the
vehicle.
At least 41 people have died and hundreds been wounded in
protests that surged on Jan. 5, the first anniversary of
national elections that the BNP boycotted, denouncing them as
rigged.
Khaleda is at loggerheads with Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina
and has called for her government to step down for a new vote
under a caretaker administration.
Hasina has refused, instead tightening her grip by arresting
key opposition leaders and clamping down on critical media.
"There has been no electricity ... they have also cut
Internet and cable television services to the office," Khaleda's
Press Secretary Maruf Kamal Khan told reporters on Saturday.
The BNP has warned the government of dire consequences if
it does not withdraw two arson charges against Khaleda and stop
what it calls the oppression of its leaders and activists.
Analysts say the renewed political turmoil could threaten
the country's $24-billion garment export industry, already under
pressure after a string of fatal accidents.
Hasina and Khaleda, both related to former national leaders,
have alternated as prime minister for most of the past two
decades in a fierce rivalry marked by bouts of political
violence.
The United States, the European Union and Britain have
voiced concern over the violence and urged all political parties
to engage in dialogue to resolve the crisis.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)