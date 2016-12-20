DHAKA Dec 20 Bangladesh signed a deal with Britain's DP Rail on Tuesday to develop a $7.5 billion rail track, the biggest ever railway project in the country.

The 240 kilometre rail track will be developed between Dhaka and Payra port, a new deep sea port which is under construction.

DP Rail will finance the project railway minister Mujibul Haque told reporters after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed.

