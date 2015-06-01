DHAKA, June 1 Police in Bangladesh on Monday
filed the first formal murder charges against the owner of a
building that collapsed in 2013, killing more than 1,130 people
in the country's worst industrial disaster.
The collapse of Rana Plaza, built on swampy ground outside
the capital, Dhaka, ranks amongst the world's worst industrial
accidents, and sparked an outcry for greater safety in the
world's second-largest exporter of ready-made garments.
In all, 42 people were charged over the disaster, a rare
step in a country where critics complain that powerful garment
industry bosses often go unpunished for factory accidents.
"We pressed charges against 42 people, including owner Sohel
Rana, in two cases filed over the building collapse," said lead
investigator Bijoy Krishna Kar, adding that one case was for
murder and the other over a breach in construction rules.
The investigation found the workers were forced to enter the
building to work despite major cracks discovered a day before it
collapsed, Kar, an official of the Criminal Investigation
Department of the police, told Reuters.
If convicted Rana could be sentenced to death.
Rana was arrested after a four-day hunt shortly after the
April 2013 building collapse, apparently trying to flee across
the border to neighbouring India.
Low labour costs and, critics say, shortcuts on safety, make
Bangladesh the cheapest place to make large quantities of
clothing.
About 4 million people work in Bangladesh's garment
industry, some earning as little as $38 a month, conditions Pope
Francis has compared to "slave labour".
Some 220 garment factories have shut down in Bangladesh with
the loss of up to 150,000 jobs after the collapse of Rana Plaza
triggered a wave of inspections, Germany-based NGO Transparency
International said in a recent report.
