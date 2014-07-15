DHAKA, July 15 Bangladesh's anti-graft agency
will file charges against the owner of a building that
collapsed last year killing more than 1,130 people, most of them
garment workers, in a construction violation case, an agency
spokesman said on Tuesday.
The April 2013 collapse of the Rana Plaza, built on swampy
ground outside Dhaka, ranks amongst the world's worst industrial
accidents and sparked a global outcry for improved safety in the
world's second-largest exporter of ready-made garments.
Last month, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a
case with police accusing 17 people of breaching regulations
over the construction of the building.
But the commission did not list building owner Mohammad
Sohel Rana as his name did not appear in documents covering
ownership of the land and design approval, which instead listed
his parents.
"Rana's name will be included in the charge sheet as his
involvement has been found in a further investigation,"
commission spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattachajee told Reuters.
Rana was arrested after a four-day hunt shortly after the
building collapsed, apparently trying to flee across the border
to India. He is being detained.
Low labour costs and, critics say, shortcuts on safety, make
Bangladesh the cheapest place to make large quantities of
clothing.
Late last year, the government raised the minimum wage for
garment workers by 77 percent to 5,300 taka ($68) and amended
the labour law to boost workers' rights, including the freedom
to form trade unions. It is also cooperating with garment
factory inspections by safety experts hired by retailer brands.
But erratic decision-making poses a new set of problems for
the industry, whose safety record has been under the microscope
since the collapse of the Rana Plaza. [ID: nL4N0P80HY]
Bangladesh's exports, however, in the year to June hit a
record $30 billion, up 11 percent from a year ago on the back of
stronger garment sales.
