India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
DHAKA Jan 6 Bangladesh's central bank raised its key interest rates by half percentage point with effect from Sunday, its fifth hike since March, as it battles to curb persistently high inflation.
The central bank said it lifted the repo rate, which it uses to inject money into the banking system, to 7.75 percent, and increased the reverse repo rate, through which it absorbs excess cash from banks, to 5.75 percent.
The move came at a time when annual inflation slowed to 10.63 percent in December from 11.58 percent in November as the rise in food prices eased, but officials say the headline figure may resume its climb after the government hiked oil and power tariffs to cut its subsidy bill.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: