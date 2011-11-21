DHAKA Nov 21 Saudi Aramco has
proposed building an oil refinery in Bangladesh at an estimated
cost of $2.5 billion, a senior energy official said on Monday.
He said the proposal was made when a Saudi Aramco delegation
visited Dhaka last week and met officials at the ministry of
power and energy.
"The ministry will examine the proposal and take a decision
as soon as possible," the official told Reuters, requesting
anonymity.
Saudi Aramco is a leading Saudi Arabian oil firm which
produces, manufactures, markets and ships crude oil, natural gas
and petroleum products to buyers around the world.
It supplies crude oil to Bangladesh regularly, the official
said.
If a deal is finalised, Saudi Aramco will build the second
oil refinery in Bangladesh. It will have an annual capacity to
refine up to 8 million tonnes of crude.
Bangladesh's state-run Eastern Refinery Limited in
Chittagong port city has a capacity to refine 1.4 million tonnes
of crude a year.
Bangladesh will double its oil imports to nearly 6.5 million
tones in the fiscal year ending June 2012 to run oil-fired power
generating plants and meet increased demand by manufacturing
firms.
Bangladesh's demand for fuel oil increases annually by more
than 6 percent a year, officials said.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Anis Ahmed)