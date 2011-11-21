(Releads with Saudi Aramco denial)
DHAKA Nov 21 The head of state-run Saudi
Aramco denied it was considering construction of an
oil refinery in Bangladesh after a senior Dhaka energy official
said on Monday the proposal had been raised last week.
"This is not true. There is no discussion at all about
refineries in Bangladesh," Khalid al-Falih, Aramco's chief
executive officier, told reporters in Riyadh.
Earlier the Bangladesh energy official had said the proposal
to build the refinery at an estimated cost of $2.5 billion was
made when a Saudi Aramco delegation visited Dhaka last week and
met officials at the ministry of power and energy.
"The ministry will examine the proposal and take a decision
as soon as possible," the official told Reuters, requesting
anonymity.
When told of the Aramco CEO's denial, the same official
stood by his earlier remarks and said a junior energy minister
had asked the ministry to proceed with an examination of the
plan.
Aramco supplies crude oil to Bangladesh regularly, the
official said.
Bangladesh's state-run Eastern Refinery Limited in
Chittagong port city has a capacity to refine 1.4 million tonnes
of crude a year.
Bangladesh will double its oil imports to nearly 6.5 million
tonnes in the fiscal year ending June 2012 to run oil-fired
power generating plants and meet increased demand from
manufacturers.
The demand for fuel oil in Bangladesh increases annually by
more than 6 percent a year, officials said.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; additional reporting by Reem
Shamseddine in Riyadh; editing by Anthony Barker)