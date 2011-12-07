DHAKA Dec 7 Money sent home by expatriate Bangladeshis fell by 13.55 percent to $915.45 million in November compared with the previous month, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Bangladesh received $1,039.48 million from the expatriates in October, it said.

A central bank official said that October inflow was particularly high because most Bangladeshis working abroad sent more money to families ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival in early November.

The country received $4.93 billion as remittances during July-November, the first five months of the current fiscal year, 7.56 percent higher than the corresponding period of the previous year.

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserve is under pressure because of the slower pace of remittance inflow against increased import payments, particularly for fuel oils.

The official said the central bank also had been providing foreign currency support to the commercial banks to help settle the outstanding import letters of credit (LCs).

Bangladesh Bank, the central bank, on Monday sold $40 million to three state-run commercial banks.

Last week an International Monetary Fund representative in Dhaka asked Bangladesh to cut spending on imports, especially costly fuel oil, and instead save hard-earned foreign exchange to protect it from global market turmoil.

The country's foreign exchange reserves at the end of November stood at $9.28 billion, down from around $11 billion a year ago.

About 7.4 million Bangladeshis are working across the world. (Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Anis Ahmed, Ron Askew)