DHAKA Jan 3 Bangladesh received a record high $12.165 billion in remittances from citizens overseas in 2011 despite a cooling global economy, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"We could achieve about 11 percent growth despite political upheavals and economic slowdown in the U.S.A. and countries in the European Union," said A.F.M. Asaduzzaman, a general manager of the central bank.

He told Reuters that the central bank expected the trend would continue in 2012. More than 7 million Bangladeshi expatriates sent home $11 billion in 2010.

Transfers reached $1.144 billion in December, the highest ever monthly inflow, the central bank official said.

"A sharp depreciation of the local currency against the dollar also encouraged the expatriates to send more money through legal channels," he added.

The central bank asked all of the 15 commercial banks who have exchange units outside the country to strictly monitor the exchange rates offered by them so that expatriates are encouraged to use legal methods of sending money home.

Bangladeshi taka has lost 15 percent of its value against the dollar over the past a year.

Overseas recruitment in 2011 recorded a 45 percent growth compared to the previous year when demand for Bangladeshi workers nosedived due to a spill-over effect of the 2008-9 global economic meltdown.

Around 567,505 job seekers went abroad in 2011, up from 390,702 in 2010, according to the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training statistics.

The country's foreign exchange reserve rose nearly 4.0 percent to $9.64 billion in December compared with previous month, due to the higher inflow of remittances. (Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Anis Ahmed)