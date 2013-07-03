DHAKA, July 3 Bangladesh received $14.46 billion in remittances from citizens working abroad in the 2012/13 fiscal year that ended in June, the central bank said on Wednesday, up 12.6 percent from a year earlier.

Strong remittances helped build foreign exchange reserves to a new record of $15.315 billion at the end of June.

Remittances from about eight million citizens abroad are critical for the impoverished nation and are a key source of foreign exchange alongside garments, which account for 80 percent of total export earnings of about $24 billion a year.

The previous fiscal year's total inflows were worth $12.84 billion.

A majority of Bangladesh expatriates are employed in Middle Eastern countries and almost 60 percent of the remittances come from there. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Toby Chopra)