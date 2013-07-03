DHAKA, July 3 Bangladesh received $14.46 billion
in remittances from citizens working abroad in the 2012/13
fiscal year that ended in June, the central bank said on
Wednesday, up 12.6 percent from a year earlier.
Strong remittances helped build foreign exchange reserves to
a new record of $15.315 billion at the end of June.
Remittances from about eight million citizens abroad are
critical for the impoverished nation and are a key source of
foreign exchange alongside garments, which account for 80
percent of total export earnings of about $24 billion a year.
The previous fiscal year's total inflows were worth $12.84
billion.
A majority of Bangladesh expatriates are employed in Middle
Eastern countries and almost 60 percent of the remittances come
from there.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Toby Chopra)