DHAKA, Sept 4 Money sent home by Bangladeshis working overseas in August rose 15 percent from a year earlier to $1.16 billion, the central bank said on Thursday.

The amount was lower than the record high $1.48 billion netted in July, when remittances rose 19.7 percent from a year-ago partly because expatriate workers sent money to their relatives at home for the Muslim festival of Eid al Fitr.

Remittances from its millions of citizens abroad are critical for the South Asian nation of 160 million people. The inflows are a key source of foreign exchange, alongside garment exports, which account for 80 percent of total export earnings of around $30 billion a year.

Bangladesh received $14.227 billion in remittances from citizens working overseas in the 2013/14 fiscal year that ended in June, down 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

Remittances along with strong export helped build foreign exchange reserves to a new record of more than $22 billion at the end of August.

Total inflows were worth $14.46 billion in the previous fiscal year.

A majority of Bangladesh expatriates are employed in Middle Eastern countries and almost 60 percent of the remittances come from there. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Miral Fahmy)