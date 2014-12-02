DHAKA Dec 2 Money sent home by Bangladeshis
working overseas in November rose 10 percent from a year earlier
to $1.17 billion, the central bank said on Tuesday.
In July-November, the first five months of the 2014-15
financial year, Bangladesh received $6.19 billion in
remittances, up 11 percent from the same period of previous
year.
Remittances from its millions of citizens abroad are
critical for the South Asian nation of 160 million people.
The inflows are a key source of foreign exchange, alongside
garment exports, which account for 80 percent of total export
earnings of about $30 billion a year.
Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves slipped to $21.59
billion at the end of November from a record high of $22.31
billion the previous month, but were up 26 percent from a year
earlier.
Bangladesh received $14.23 billion in remittances from
citizens working overseas in the 2013/14 fiscal year that ended
in June, down 1.6 percent from a year earlier.
Total inflows were worth $14.46 billion in the previous
fiscal year.
A majority of Bangladesh expatriates are employed in Middle
Eastern countries and almost 60 percent of the remittances come
from there.
($1 = 77.70 taka)
