US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
May 8 U.S. stocks open little changed on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in the French presidential election.
DHAKA, July 2 Bangladesh received $15.31 billion in remittances from citizens working overseas in the fiscal year that ended in June 2015, the central bank said on Thursday, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier.
The inflows are a key source of foreign exchange, alongside garment exports, which account for 80 percent of total export earnings of about $30 billion a year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
May 8 Union Bank of India Ltd on Monday posted a 13 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit as the gross bad-loan ratio eased sequentially, but fell short of analysts' expectations.