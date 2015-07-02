DHAKA, July 2 Bangladesh received $15.31 billion in remittances from citizens working overseas in the fiscal year that ended in June 2015, the central bank said on Thursday, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

The inflows are a key source of foreign exchange, alongside garment exports, which account for 80 percent of total export earnings of about $30 billion a year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)