DHAKA, July 2 Bangladesh received $15.31 billion in remittances from citizens working overseas in the fiscal year that ended in June 2015, the central bank said on Thursday, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

The inflows are a key source of foreign exchange, along with garment exports, which account for 80 percent of total export earnings of about $30 billion a year.

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit a record $25.2 billion at the end of June, thanks to steady exports and remittances.

The central bank, along with commercial banks, has worked hard to increase the flow of inward remittances, said Atiur Rahman, the governor of Bangladesh Bank.

Under the central bank's leadership the delivery of remittances to beneficiaries had improved significantly, making use of mobile banking, he added.

The stable exchange rate of the country's taka currency against the dollar had also helped fuel the steady growth of inward remittance, Rahman said.

Remittances from millions of citizens abroad are critical for the South Asian nation of 160 million. A majority of Bangladeshi expatriates are employed in Middle East and Gulf countries, from which almost 60 percent of the remittances come. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)