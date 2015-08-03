DHAKA Aug 3 Money sent home by Bangladeshis working overseas in July dropped 7 percent from a year earlier to about $1.39 billion, the central bank said on Monday, the first year-on-year dip since February.

Millions of expatriate Bangladeshis remitted $15.31 billion in the financial year that ended in June, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

Remittances from more than 10 million citizens abroad are critical for the South Asian nation and are a key source of foreign exchange, alongside garment exports, which account for 82 percent of total export earnings of $31 billion a year.

Steady inflows of remittances in recent years have helped build foreign exchange reserves that stood at an all-time high of $25.46 billion at the end of July.

A majority of Bangladesh expatriates are employed in the Middle East and Gulf countries and more than 60 percent of remittances come from there. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)