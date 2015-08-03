(Adds comment)

DHAKA Aug 3 The amount of money sent home by Bangladeshis working overseas in July dropped 7 percent from a year earlier to about $1.39 billion, the central bank said on Monday, the first year-on-year dip since February.

Millions of expatriate Bangladeshis remitted $15.31 billion in the financial year that ended in June, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

Central bank deputy governor Shitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury, asked why the total had fallen in July, said remittances would fluctuate.

He said the government, central bank and commercial banks, were seeking to make it easier for people to send money home, and he anticipated remittances would increase in coming months.

"Steps are being taken to encourage overseas employees to send more money," he told Reuters.

Remittances from more than 10 million citizens abroad are critical for the South Asian nation and are a key source of foreign exchange, alongside garment exports, which account for 82 percent of total export earnings of $31 billion a year.

Steady inflows of remittances in recent years have helped build foreign exchange reserves that stood at an all-time high of $25.46 billion at the end of July.

A majority of Bangladesh expatriates are employed in the Middle East and Gulf countries and more than 60 percent of remittances come from there. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel)