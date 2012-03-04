DHAKA, March 4 Money sent home by Bangladeshis working overseas rose 14.5 percent to $1.13 billion in February from a year earlier but was down from a record monthly high of $1.2 billion in January, the central bank said on Sunday.

Remittances for the first eight months of the current fiscal year through February reached $8.4 billion, compared with $7.5 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The central bank expects remittances to surpass $12 billion in the current fiscal year ending in June. In the previous fiscal year, remittances totalled $11.65 billion.

Remittances from more than 7 million citizens working abroad are critical for impoverished Bangladesh and are one of its key sources of foreign exchange alongside garment exports.

Foreign exchange reserves rose to $10.07 billion at the end of February, the highest since November, helped by strong remittances and an improving trade deficit. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by David Holmes)