US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct
DHAKA, March 4 Money sent home by Bangladeshis working overseas rose 14.5 percent to $1.13 billion in February from a year earlier but was down from a record monthly high of $1.2 billion in January, the central bank said on Sunday.
Remittances for the first eight months of the current fiscal year through February reached $8.4 billion, compared with $7.5 billion in the same period a year earlier.
The central bank expects remittances to surpass $12 billion in the current fiscal year ending in June. In the previous fiscal year, remittances totalled $11.65 billion.
Remittances from more than 7 million citizens working abroad are critical for impoverished Bangladesh and are one of its key sources of foreign exchange alongside garment exports.
Foreign exchange reserves rose to $10.07 billion at the end of February, the highest since November, helped by strong remittances and an improving trade deficit. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by David Holmes)
