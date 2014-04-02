DHAKA, April 2 Money sent home by Bangladeshis working overseas in March rose 3.5 percent to $1.27 billion from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Millions of expatriate Bangladeshis remitted $10.48 billion from July to March, the first three quarters of the current financial year, down nearly 6 percent from the same period in the previous year.

Officials say remittances have dropped over the last few months because of political turmoil in the months leading up to an election in January.

Also, fewer Bangladeshis are going abroad to work as jobs have dried up in traditional markets such as the Middle Eastern countries.

The inflows of remittances returned to the green zone in February, at $1.17 billion - the first year-on-year increase since last August.

Strong remittances in recent years have helped build foreign exchange reserves that stood at an all-time high of $19.31 billion at the end of March.

Bangladesh received $14.46 billion in remittances in the 2012/13 fiscal year, up 12.6 percent from a year earlier.

Remittances from about 9 million citizens abroad are critical for the impoverished nation and are a key source of foreign exchange, alongside garment exports, which account for 80 percent of total export earnings of about $27 billion a year.

Bangladesh's economic growth this financial year, however, is expected to be slower than the 6 percent in 2012/13, largely because of political unrest. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Joyjeet Das)