BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
DHAKA Aug 4 Bangladesh's remittances hit a monthly record high of $1.48 billion in July, up 19.7 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.
Remittances from its millions of citizens abroad are critical for the South Asian nation of 160 million people. The inflows are a key source of foreign exchange, alongside garment exports, which account for 80 percent of total export earnings of around $28 billion a year.
Bangladesh received $14.227 billion in remittances from citizens working overseas in the 2013/14 fiscal year that ended in June, down 1.6 percent from a year earlier.
The last highest month for remittances was $1.45 billion in October 2012, data showed. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.35 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)