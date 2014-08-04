DHAKA Aug 4 Bangladesh's remittances hit a monthly record high of $1.48 billion in July, up 19.7 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

Remittances from its millions of citizens abroad are critical for the South Asian nation of 160 million people. The inflows are a key source of foreign exchange, alongside garment exports, which account for 80 percent of total export earnings of around $28 billion a year.

Bangladesh received $14.227 billion in remittances from citizens working overseas in the 2013/14 fiscal year that ended in June, down 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

The last highest month for remittances was $1.45 billion in October 2012, data showed. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)