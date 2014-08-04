(Adds quotes, details)

DHAKA Aug 4 Bangladesh's remittances hit a monthly record high of $1.48 billion in July, up 19.7 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday, partly because of Muslim festival.

Remittances from its millions of citizens abroad are critical for the South Asian nation of 160 million people. The inflows are a key source of foreign exchange, alongside garment exports, which account for 80 percent of total export earnings of around $28 billion a year.

Expatriates sent more money to their relatives to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of fasting month Ramadan, boosting the inflows of remittances, Shitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury, a deputy governor of the central bank, told Reuters.

"Despite all odds, inflows of remittances started to pick up from early this year. So far, the growth is satisfactory," he said.

Inflows of remittances turned positive in February - the first year-on-year increase since last August.

Fewer Bangladeshis are going abroad to work as jobs have dried up in traditional markets, like Middle Eastern countries. A majority of Bangladesh expatriates are employed in the Middle East and almost 60 percent of remittances come from there.

Bangladesh received $14.227 billion in remittances from citizens working overseas in the 2013/14 fiscal year that ended in June, down 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

The last highest month for remittances was $1.45 billion in October 2012, data showed. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Ron Popeski)