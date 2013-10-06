US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
DHAKA Oct 6 Money sent home by Bangladeshis working overseas fell 13 percent to $1.02 billion in September from a year earlier, the central bank said.
Millions of expatriate Bangladeshis remitted $3.27 billion in July-September, the first quarter of the current financial year, down 8 percent from the same period of last year.
Strong remittances in recent years have helped build foreign exchange reserves to more than $16 billion.
Bangladesh received $14.46 billion in remittances from citizens working abroad in the 2012/13 fiscal year that ended in June, up 12.6 percent from a year earlier.
Remittances from about eight million citizens abroad are critical for the impoverished nation and are a key source of foreign exchange alongside garments, which account for 80 percent of total export earnings of around $27 billion a year.
