US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
DHAKA, April 1 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves fell to $9.579 billion at the end of March from $10.07 billion in February, and were down from $10.73 billion a year earlier, the central bank said on Sunday.
Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $11.32 billion in April last year but have since eased due to rising imports, mainly of oil, while exports and remittances have grown more slowly amid a cooling global economy.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.