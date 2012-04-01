DHAKA, April 1 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves fell to $9.579 billion at the end of March from $10.07 billion in February, and were down from $10.73 billion a year earlier, the central bank said on Sunday.

Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $11.32 billion in April last year but have since eased due to rising imports, mainly of oil, while exports and remittances have grown more slowly amid a cooling global economy.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)