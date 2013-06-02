DHAKA, June 2 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves slipped in May for the first time since December, the central bank said on Sunday.

Reserves at the end of May eased to $14.53 billion from a record high of $14.83 billion the previous month but up from $9.52 billion a year earlier.

Strong remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, rising exports and slower imports have helped reserves rise to this level, a senior central bank official said.

The marginal drop in May was due to a rise in imports and a slower pace of remittances.

This week, the International Monetary Fund is due to disburse $136.6 million to Bangladesh as a third tranche of a three-year, $975.9 million loan to help it tackle budgetary pressures.

The south Asian country's exports in the 10 months to April increased 10 percent over the same period the previous year on the back of clothing sales.

But industrial accidents, such as the April 24 collapse of a garment factory complex where more than 1,100 people died, have raised serious questions about worker safety and low wages, and could taint the reputation of Bangladesh, which relies on garments for 80 percent of its exports.

Imports dropped 6 percent in the July-March period amid political unrest over issues ranging from a war crimes trial to election rules.

Remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas climbed 16 percent to $12.30 billion in July-April.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel)