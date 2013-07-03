DHAKA, July 3 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit a record high of $15.315 billion in June, the central bank said on Wednesday, enough to cover more than four months of imports.

The reserves at the end of last month were up from $14.53 billion the previous month and $10.36 billion the same month last year.

Strong remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, rising exports and slower imports have helped build the reserves, the bank said.

Last month, Bangladesh also received $136.6 million from the International Monetary Fund as the third tranche of a three-year, $975.9 million loan agreement. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)