DHAKA, July 3 Bangladesh's foreign exchange
reserves hit a record high of $15.315 billion in June, the
central bank said on Wednesday, enough to cover more than four
months of imports.
The reserves at the end of last month were up from $14.53
billion the previous month and $10.36 billion the same month
last year.
Strong remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas,
rising exports and slower imports have helped build the
reserves, the bank said.
Last month, Bangladesh also received $136.6 million from the
International Monetary Fund as the third tranche of a
three-year, $975.9 million loan agreement.
