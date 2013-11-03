DHAKA Nov 3 Bangladesh's foreign exchange
reserves hit a record high of $17.35 billion in October on the
back of rising exports and slower imports, the central bank said
on Sunday.
Reserves at the end of last month were up from $16.15
billion the previous month, when they slipped for the first time
since June, and were higher than $12.34 billion in the same
month the previous year.
The reserves are enough to cover more than five months of
imports.
Rising exports, the slow pace of imports and steady
remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas have helped build
reserves, a senior central bank official said.
Bangladesh's exports in July-September increased 21 percent
from a year earlier to $7.6 billion, boosted by stronger
clothing sales, as the low-cost country retains its allure for
cost-crunching global retailers despite deadly accidents.
The country's $20 billion garment industry, which supplies
many Western brands, has been under a spotlight after a series
of deadly incidents including the collapse of a building housing
factories in April that killed more than 1,130 people.
However, economic growth is expected to slow to less than 6
percent in the year to June 2014 from 6 percent the previous
year because of political uncertainties and turmoil ahead of
elections due in January.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul)