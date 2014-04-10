European shares fall as ECB stands pat, banks drop
DHAKA, April 10 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves exceeded $20 billion for the first time on Thursday, thanks to rising exports, the central bank said.
Reserves rose from nearly $14 billion a year earlier. Rising exports and a slow pace in imports have built up reserves despite a drop in remittances due to fewer Bangladeshis going abroad to work.
In the first eight months of the financial year beginning July 1, exports totalled $19.83 billion, up nearly 14 percent from the same period a year ago, boosted by stronger garment sales. However, the $22 billion garment industry has been struck by a string of fatal factory accidents.
In the first three quarters of the financial year, the central bank purchased nearly $3.8 billion from local commercial banks to stem the rise of the domestic currency. In the previous financial year, it bought $4 billion.
Economic growth is expected to slow below 6 percent in the financial year ending in June, after political turmoil before an election in January. In 2012/13, the economy grew 6 percent.
