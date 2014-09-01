DHAKA, Sept 1 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose to a record high of $22.07 billion at the end of August from $21.38 billion at the end of July, the central bank said on Monday, thanks to steady exports and a rebound in remittances.

Reserves rose from nearly $16.25 billion a year earlier.

Bangladesh's exports in the year to June hit a record $30 billion, boosted by stronger garment sales even though the $24 billion industry has been struck by a string of fatal factory accidents.

Exports, however, fell 1.4 percent in July from a year earlier to $2.98 billion, the first decline since August 2012.

Bangladesh received $14.23 billion in remittances from citizens working overseas in the year to June, down 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

Remittances hit a monthly record high of $1.48 billion in July, up 19.7 percent from a year before.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Alan Raybould)