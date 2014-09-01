BRIEF-Reliance Industries partners with Resysta International GmBH
* Says RIL partners with Germany's Resysta to bring innovative wood alternative in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DHAKA, Sept 1 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose to a record high of $22.07 billion at the end of August from $21.38 billion at the end of July, the central bank said on Monday, thanks to steady exports and a rebound in remittances.
Reserves rose from nearly $16.25 billion a year earlier.
Bangladesh's exports in the year to June hit a record $30 billion, boosted by stronger garment sales even though the $24 billion industry has been struck by a string of fatal factory accidents.
Exports, however, fell 1.4 percent in July from a year earlier to $2.98 billion, the first decline since August 2012.
Bangladesh received $14.23 billion in remittances from citizens working overseas in the year to June, down 1.6 percent from a year earlier.
Remittances hit a monthly record high of $1.48 billion in July, up 19.7 percent from a year before.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Alan Raybould)
* March quarter net profit 698.9 million rupees versus profit 543.4 million rupees year ago