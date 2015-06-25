DHAKA, June 25 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves exceeded $25 billion for the first time on Thursday, the central bank said, thanks to steady exports and remittances and slower imports on the back of a drop in global commodities prices.

The reserves, enough to cover more than seven months of imports, are 17 percent higher than the same period of last year.

Rising ready-made garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, two mainstays for the country of 160 million people, have helped build reserves in recent years. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)