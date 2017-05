DHAKA Oct 29 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves exceeded $27 billion for the first time on Thursday, their highest on record, the central bank said, helped by steady exports and remittances and slower imports on the back of a drop in global commodities prices.

The reserves, enough to cover more than seven months of imports, are 21 percent higher than the same period last year.

Rising garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, two mainstays for the country of 160 million people, have helped build reserves in recent years. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)