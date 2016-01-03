BRIEF-Karnataka Bank inks MoU with LIC of India
* Says inks mou with Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC) for life insurance business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DHAKA Jan 3 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit a record $27.49 billion at the end of December, the central bank said on Sunday, fuelled by steady exports and remittances.
The slower pace of import growth, on the back of a fall in global commodities prices, also helped to boost reserves about 23 percent over the corresponding period of last year. The reserves are sufficient for seven months of imports. (Reporting by Ruma Paul)
* Says inks mou with Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC) for life insurance business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says reappointed Mahavir Jain as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: