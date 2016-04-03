DHAKA, April 3 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit a record $28.27 billion at the end of March, the central bank said on Sunday, thanks to steady exports and a slow pace in import growth due to falling global commodities prices.

The reserves, sufficient to cover eight months' worth of imports, were 22.6 percent higher than at the same period last year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)