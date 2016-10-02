DHAKA Oct 2 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit a record $31.38 billion at the end of September, the central bank said on Sunday, thanks to steady exports and slower imports on the back of a drop in global commodities prices.

The reserves, sufficient to cover about nine months' worth of imports, are $5 billion higher than in the same period last year.

Steady garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, two mainstays for the country of 160 million people, have helped build reserves in recent years.

($1 = 78.40 Taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)