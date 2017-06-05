DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh's foreign exchange
reserves edged down to $32.25 billion at the end of May from
$32.52 billion the previous month, the central bank said on
Monday, but were up 12 percent from a year earlier.
The drop was caused by a rise in imports, a senior central
bank official said, adding that reserves were sufficient to
cover nine months worth of imports for the country of 160
million people.
Steady exports of readymade garments and remittances from
Bangladeshis working overseas - the key drivers of a
more-than-$200-billion economy - have helped foreign exchange
reserves grow in recent years.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)