DHAKA Dec 1 Bangladesh's foreign exchange
reserves slid to $9.28 billion at the end of November, the
lowest since August 2009, from $10.34 billion in October, the
central bank said on Thursday.
At the end of November 2010, the reserves were $10.70
billion.
The country's foreign exchange reserves have come under
pressure from soaring imports, mainly of oil, while exports and
remittances have grown more slowly amid signs of a cooling
global economy.
For the fiscal year that ends June 2012, Bangladesh is
targeting exports of $26.3 billion, a rise from 2010-11 of 15
percent, much slower than the previous year's blistering growth
of 41.5 percent.
The central bank expects remittances to reach only $12.56
billion in the current fiscal year from $11.6 billion a year
earlier.
Between July and October, exports rose 21 percent to $8
billion and remittances from overseas rose 10 percent to $4
billion. Imports went up 25 percent to $8.76 billion in
July-September, according to the latest available data from the
central bank.
The local currency taka has fallen more than 9
percent against the dollar over the past 12 months, increasing
import costs. In October, annual inflation was 11.42 percent.
Bangladesh foreign exchange reserves ($ bln):
Nov. 2011 Oct. 2011 Nov. 2010
$9.28 10.34 10.70
