(Adds details)

DHAKA Dec 1 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves slid to $9.28 billion at the end of November, the lowest since August 2009, from $10.34 billion in October, the central bank said on Thursday.

At the end of November 2010, the reserves were $10.70 billion.

The country's foreign exchange reserves have come under pressure from soaring imports, mainly of oil, while exports and remittances have grown more slowly amid signs of a cooling global economy.

For the fiscal year that ends June 2012, Bangladesh is targeting exports of $26.3 billion, a rise from 2010-11 of 15 percent, much slower than the previous year's blistering growth of 41.5 percent.

The central bank expects remittances to reach only $12.56 billion in the current fiscal year from $11.6 billion a year earlier.

Between July and October, exports rose 21 percent to $8 billion and remittances from overseas rose 10 percent to $4 billion. Imports went up 25 percent to $8.76 billion in July-September, according to the latest available data from the central bank.

The local currency taka has fallen more than 9 percent against the dollar over the past 12 months, increasing import costs. In October, annual inflation was 11.42 percent.

Bangladesh foreign exchange reserves ($ bln):

Nov. 2011 Oct. 2011 Nov. 2010

$9.28 10.34 10.70 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)