DHAKA, March 1 Bangladesh's foreign
exchange reserves rose to $10.07 billion at end-February, the
highest since November, from $9.38 billion in January, thanks to
an improving trade balance and strong remittances, the central
bank said on Thursday.
However, the reserves were down from $11.16 billion a year
earlier.
Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $11.32 billion in
April last year but have since eased due to soaring imports,
mainly of oil, while exports and remittances have grown more
slowly amid a faltering global economy.
"The scenario has started to change owing to a slide in
imports while Bangladeshis working overseas sent more money
home," a senior central bank official said.
Bangladesh in January received a record monthly high of $1.2
billion in remittances from citizens abroad, taking the total to
nearly $7.3 billion since July. And the central bank expects
remittances to cross the $12 billion threshold in the current
fiscal year ending in June.
Over the month, the local currency taka has also
started to gain amid strong remittances and a drop in imports of
luxury items after the central bank tightened credit growth.
The taka was the second worst-performing currency among
Asian peers after the Indian rupee, losing 15 percent against
the U.S. dollar in 2011. In January it lost 3 percent value
before reversing.
