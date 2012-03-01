DHAKA, March 1 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose to $10.07 billion at end-February, the highest since November, from $9.38 billion in January, thanks to an improving trade balance and strong remittances, the central bank said on Thursday.

However, the reserves were down from $11.16 billion a year earlier.

Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $11.32 billion in April last year but have since eased due to soaring imports, mainly of oil, while exports and remittances have grown more slowly amid a faltering global economy.

"The scenario has started to change owing to a slide in imports while Bangladeshis working overseas sent more money home," a senior central bank official said.

Bangladesh in January received a record monthly high of $1.2 billion in remittances from citizens abroad, taking the total to nearly $7.3 billion since July. And the central bank expects remittances to cross the $12 billion threshold in the current fiscal year ending in June.

Over the month, the local currency taka has also started to gain amid strong remittances and a drop in imports of luxury items after the central bank tightened credit growth.

The taka was the second worst-performing currency among Asian peers after the Indian rupee, losing 15 percent against the U.S. dollar in 2011. In January it lost 3 percent value before reversing. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)