DHAKA Oct 1 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves slipped in September for the first time since June, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Reserves at the end of September eased to $16.15 billion from a record high of $16.25 billion the previous month, but are up from $11.25 billion a year earlier. The reserves are enough to cover five months of imports.

Rising exports, strong remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas and slower imports have helped build the reserves, a senior central bank official said.

The marginal drop in September was due to a rise in imports and negative growth in remittances.

The south Asian country's exports in July-August, the first two months of the current fiscal year, increased 15 percent over the same period in the previous year on the back of clothing sales. In the previous fiscal year exports rose 11 percent to $27 billion from a year earlier.

Imports rose 7 percent in July on year-on-year after a more than 4 percent drop in the 2012-13 fiscal year that ended in June.

Remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas fell 5 percent in July-August from the year-ago period after gaining 12 percent in the previous fiscal year to hit $14.46 billion. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)