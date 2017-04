DHAKA Aug 4 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves slipped to $21.38 billion at the end of July from a record high of $21.56 billion in end-June, but were up 38 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

Rising exports on the back of stronger garment sales and steady remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas have helped build the reserves. The reserves can cover more than six months of imports. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)