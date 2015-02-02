DHAKA Feb 2 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $22.04 billion at the end of January from $22.31 billion in the previous month, but were up 22 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

The reserves fell partly because of higher imports last month, a senior central bank official said.

The reserves are enough to cover almost seven months of imports.

Steady readymade garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, two mainstays for the nation's economy, have helped build reserves in recent years.

However, renewed political upheavals could cast a pall over the country's economy, which has grown on an average of 6 percent over the last few years.

($1 = 77.80 Taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)