DHAKA, Sept 2 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit a record $26.17 billion at the end of August, the central bank said on Wednesday, fuelled by steady exports and remittances.

The slower pace of import growth, on the back of a drop in global commodities prices, also helped boost reserves about 19 percent over the corresponding period last year. The reserves are sufficient for seven months of imports.

Last month the central bank said it planned to provide funds of $2 billion from the foreign exchange reserves to develop the country's infrastructure, in hopes of spurring economic growth.

