DHAKA Feb 1 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $31.72 billion at the end of January from a record high of $32.09 billion the previous month, but were up 15.4 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The drop was due to a rise in imports, a senior central bank official said, adding that the reserves were sufficient to cover nine months worth of imports for the country of 160 million people.

Steady exports of readymade garments and remittances from Bangladesh nationals working overseas - the key drivers of the country's more than $200 billion economy - have helped foreign exchange reserves grow steadily in recent years.

Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)