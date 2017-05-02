DHAKA May 2 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves rose to $32.52 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Tuesday, up nearly $300 million from the previous month.

The reserves are sufficient to cover imports for about nine months and are $4.25 billion higher than a year ago.

Garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas, the key drivers of the country's more than $200 billion economy, have helped build reserves in recent years.

