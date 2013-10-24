* Primark makes new short-term payment to victims of factory
collapse
* Calls on other chains supplied by Rana Plaza to follow
suit
* Vigil to mark six-month anniversary of disaster
* Progress on improving fire and building safety
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Oct 24 Primark will make another
compensation payment to victims of the Rana Plaza factory
disaster in Bangladesh, the discount clothing chain said on
Thursday, calling on other international brands to follow suit.
The collapse of Rana Plaza on April 24 that killed 1,129
people has galvanised some of the clothing industry's big names
to try to improve safety standards at suppliers but they have
failed to agree on a compensation fund for victims despite
months of wrangling.
Worker rights groups have accused wealthy western producers
of evading financial responsibility for a disaster that
highlighted the gruelling and poorly paid conditions in which
millions of Bangaleshis work.
Primark, the only retailer that sourced from the factory to
pay compensation so far, said it would pay out for the third
time to workers or their dependents from New Wave Bottoms, the
supplier that was producing clothing for the chain. It had some
550 workers at the factory at the time of the collapse.
The chain, owned by Associated British Foods, also
said it was pressing ahead with plans to pay long-term
compensation to the 550 in the New Year despite the lack of an
industry-wide agreement.
"Primark is calling on other brands involved in the Rana
Plaza disaster to make a contribution by paying short-term aid
to some 3,000 workers or their dependents who made clothes for
their labels," it said in a statement.
About 3.6 million people work in Bangladesh's clothing
industry, making it the world's second-largest clothing exporter
behind China, but some of the workforce, which is mostly female,
earn as little as $38 a month. About 60 percent of garment
exports go to Europe and 23 percent to the United States.
The International Labour Organisation has been coordinating
talks to try to get an agreement on setting up long-term funds
for Rana Plaza workers and for victims of a fire at the Tazreen
factory in November 2012, which killed 112 workers.
ANNIVERSARY VIGIL
IndustriALL and UNI, two global trade unions that have been
involved in the process, are planning a candlelit vigil at
sundown at Rana Plaza to mark the six-month anniversary.
"Survivors and victims' families at Rana Plaza today
remembered their loved ones and all ask the same question: When
will we finally receive compensation for our loss?" the unions
said in a statement.
Many of the 28 brands supplied from Rana Plaza have shunned
the attempts to set up a fund, with some saying their production
was outsourced to the factory without their knowledge, while
others say they prefer to pursue their own compensation plans.
Advocacy groups, the Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC) and the
International Labor Rights Forum, noted that Canada's Loblaw Cos
Ltd had also committed to provide short-term relief,
while Italian retailer Benetton and Spanish chain El Corte
Ingles were participating in attempts to establish a fund.
They said Zara-owner Inditex, Britain's Bonmarche
and Mascot of Denmark had signalled their intent to contribute
to a fund, but said scores of other brands were doing too
little.
"It is time that all brands linked to the tragedies step up
and ... pay into the fund, and thereby take financial
responsibility for a disaster that they failed to prevent," said
Ineke Zeldenrust of the CCC.
A group of North American retailers and apparel makers set
up after the disaster has already completed inspections of more
than half of Bangladesh garment factories with whom they do
business in an effort to improve fire and building safety, the
group said this week.