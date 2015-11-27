DHAKA Nov 27 The chief of Bangladesh's tax
collection body, the National Board of Revenue (NBR), said on
Friday that his office will be able to meet the higher revenue
collection target set for it in the current fiscal year.
The target for the year to June 2016 is $22.61 billion, 31
percent higher than the previous financial year, said Nojibur
Rahman, the chairman of the NBR.
"The target will be achievable as potential to collect
income tax, value added tax (VAT) and customs for this year is
much higher," Nojibur told Reuters in an interview.
He said that several programmes are ongoing for stimulating
tax payments along with legal and administrative reforms.
"There are eight million solvent economic units owned by
entrepreneurs who have taxable income," Nojibur said, adding
that only 1.6 million people are paying tax regularly.
"Thus, 6.4 million solvent entrepreneurs are remaining out
of the tax net."
Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), in its economic
census, found that Bangladesh's economy had inherent strengths
in agriculture, industry and service sectors.
"Zero tolerance will be shown for corruption, harassment,
indiscipline and misconduct by our officials," Nojibur added.
He said that all ranks in NBR and field offices have been
focussed on achieving the target.
A monthly report card has been established to reward
performance as well as motivate underperformers.
"This has been done without any advice from the World Bank
or IMF or any other agencies."
Reform is being implemented in customs, VAT and income tax
both in legislative and administrative areas.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir)