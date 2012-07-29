DHAKA, July 29 Bangladesh is lifting a ban on
rice exports to support farmers after record crops and bulging
domestic reserves left prices below production costs, the
finance minister said on Sunday.
Bangladesh, the world's fourth-biggest rice producer, banned
overseas shipments of common varieties in May 2008 following a
spike in prices and banned all exports a year later.
"We are planning to export rice as we are now
self-sufficient in rice production. The price of coarse variety
rice is 24 taka to 25 taka ($0.30) a kg whereas the production
cost .. is 26.50 taka," Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith
told reporters after an inter-ministerial meeting on food.
He gave no timeframe when the export ban would be lifted.
The minister said that retail rice prices in Bangladesh were
the lowest in the region and needed to rise to 28 taka per kg to
cover production costs.
In April, the government ended a ban on exports of aromatic
rice.
It typically exported a small quantity of aromatic rice to
the United States, Britain and Middle East, home to a large
number of Bangladeshis.
This year Bangladesh is heading for record rice production
of more than 34 million tonnes after two successive years of
record output.
The government imported an all-time high of more than 2.2
million tonnes of rice and wheat in the 2010/11 fiscal year,
with rice accounting for 1.3 million tonnes. In the last fiscal
year that ended in June rice imports dropped to 350,000 tonnes.
The south Asian country produces enough rice to feed its
population of 160 million, but often requires imports to cope
with shortages caused by natural calamities such as floods or
droughts.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)