DHAKA, April 10 Bangladesh will provide free fertiliser and seeds to farmers as part of efforts to boost rice output, Agriculture minister said on Tuesday.

The stimulus package, worth 350 million taka ($4.3 million), would help produce an additional 120,000 tonnes of Aus, a rice variety cultivated during the May-August season, Matia Chowdhury said.

"We are encouraging farmers to grow more Aus rice as it matures during the monsoon rain. So it doesn't need irrigation to cultivate the rice," she said at a news conference.

Under the scheme, nearly 355,000 farmers will get free of cost fertiliser and seeds to produce Aus rice.

Bangladesh, the world's fourth-biggest producer, aims to produce more than 35 million tonnes of rice, including 2.5 million tonnes of Aus, in the year to June 2013, up from 33.54 million in the previous year.

Rice stocks with the government now stand at more than 1 million tonnes, double the figure of a year ago, boosted by the previous year's hefty imports and more domestic supply.

The government imported a record high of more than 2.2 million tonnes of rice and wheat in the previous 2010/11 fiscal year, with rice accounting for 1.3 million tonnes. This fiscal year rice imports dropped to 350,000 tonnes.

The south Asian country produces enough rice to feed its population of 160 million, but often requires imports to cope with shortages caused by natural calamities such as floods or droughts.

Securing food supplies is a major concern for the government, which is battling-double digit inflation, as more than a third of Bangladeshis live on less than $2 a day.

