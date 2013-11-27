DHAKA Nov 27 Bangladesh raised the price the
government will pay to farmers for upcoming season's rice to 30
taka ($0.38) a kilogram, up from 29 taka a year earlier, Food
Minister Ramesh Chandra Sen said on Wednesday.
The government will buy 200,000 tonnes of rice from local
farmers in the harvesting season starting Dec. 1, Sen said,
adding that more rice would be procured locally if required.
"The purchase will boost our reserves as well as ensure fair
price for farmers," he told reporters.
Bangladesh, the world's fourth biggest producer of rice,
consumes almost all its production at home. In January, amid
soaring prices of the staple, it backtracked on a plan to scrap
a four-year old ban on rice exports.
Last year the government was considering lifting the ban on
common rice exports to support farmers as record crops and
bulging domestic reserves pushed prices below production costs.
The government buys rice and wheat from local farmers to
ensure a support price to them, build stocks for government's
welfare programmes and to meet any emergency needs.
Bangladesh aims to produce more than 35 million tonnes of
rice in the current year, up from nearly 34 million in the
previous year.
The south Asian country produces enough rice to feed its
population of 160 million, but often needs imports to cope with
shortages caused by natural calamities such as floods or
droughts.
Although it did not import rice last year, and is not
expected to do so this year, Bangladesh was ranked as the
fourth-largest importer of the grain by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture in 2011, with a volume of 1.48 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)